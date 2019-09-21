In Gilmer, Connor McCurdy ran for four touchdowns for the Aquilla Cougars, but Union Hill won the fourth quarter, 16-6, and the Bulldogs prevailed on their home field.

McCurdy gave Aquilla (0-4) the initial lead with a nine-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He finished with 149 rushing yards on 26 carries and Brandon McIntyre added 94 rushing yards and a TD.

But Union Hill (3-1) seized momentum by scoring 22 points in the second quarter for a 22-18 halftime lead.

McCurdy ran 10 yards for a touchdown to bump Aquilla into a 24-22 advantage in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs won the final round.

