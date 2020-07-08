The UIL updated its requirements for summer strength and conditioning programs through a press release posted on Wednesday morning.
The most noteworthy update is that athletes and coaches are required to wear masks at certain times during the workout period.
“All employees, parents, visitors and students ten years of age or older must wear face coverings or face shields upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively exercising,” the UIL release stated.
That means that athletes are not required to wear a mask while actively working out, such as during running or weight-lifting drills. But, when idle, masks that cover the nose and mouth are to be worn.
The UIL also specified that protocols are to be established to allow athletes access to locker room and shower facilities that maintain social distancing beginning July 13, and it updated the protocols for individuals “confirmed, suspected or exposed to COVID-19.”
The UIL stated that the updated guidelines are in effect until the first day of instruction or the start of in-season activities, whichever comes first.
A long document that listed both updated and pre-existing protocols began with a list of “should consider” statements. Among the suggestions were that schools “should take their local context into account” and “consider having an individual or group of individuals wholly or partially dedicated to ensuring health protocols are being successfully implemented and followed.”
