Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Texas, the University Interscholastic League has recommended that public schools’ summer athletics strength and conditioning programs be suspended for the week following the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend.

The UIL tweeted a press release late Wednesday stating that it was “recommending schools consider closing summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction between July 3-July 12, resuming Monday, July 13.”

This recommendation follows actions that many Central Texas schools took last week.

Waco ISD, Midway, La Vega, Connally, Lorena, Gatesville, West, Bosqueville, Mart and others had either paused their workouts until July 13 or had a scheduled break during the week that the UIL recommended closing workouts.

