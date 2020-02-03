At a crowded Region 12 Education Service Center on Monday morning, Richard Kilgore – the superintendent at Bruceville-Eddy – was given the honor of breaking the seal on the box.
“Just remember,” Kilgore said to the coaching rainbow of multicolored polo shirts in the room, “whatever happens, good or bad, don’t blame me.”
The packets contained within that much-ballyhooed box indeed revealed good news for some Central Texas schools and less welcomed news for others. Such is the case whenever UIL’s Reclassification and Realignment rolls around every two years, as schools learn what athletic districts they’ll be linked with for the next two school years.
As had been rumored, the UIL separated Midway and Waco High from its familiar southern district mates Temple, Belton and the Killeen ISD schools. Instead, the Panthers and Lions were placed in District 11-6A alongside Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Waxahachie.
It’s a grouping that will create some longer – and, unquestionably, more challenging -- road trips for Midway and Waco High. Duncanville has played in the past two Class 6A Division I state championship games in football, while Cedar Hill (9-3 in 2019) and DeSoto (9-3) are both perennial playoff stalwarts. Midway has won 41 of its past 42 district games and reached the playoffs in football for 13 straight years, but that’s a streak that could be in peril.
But Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said that the Panthers are looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s a supremely competitive district, not only in football but also basketball, track, really every sport,” Shelton said. “Our kids have always risen to the occasion, and we’re excited for the competition and the challenge. Whoever goes to the playoffs out of this district will have earned it, and will be tested, that’s for sure. … As a fan, there are a lot of reasons to come out and watch a game.”
For at least two years, Midway and Waco High will face some longer drives, too.
“Instead of 40 minutes, it might be an hour and 40 minutes,” Shelton said. “On a Friday night, that’s not terrible, but it’s a little different when you’re talking Tuesday volleyball or basketball, or Thursday subvarsity (football). But it is what it is. We’ve played some schools like Mansfield in nondistrict in other sports already, so it’s not entirely unfamiliar.”
And their old friends Temple and Belton didn’t stray too far. They kept the same district number in 12-6A with Killeen, Ellison, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and newcomer Bryan. Should Midway or Waco High make the playoffs, it would be matched up with a 12-6A team in bi-district action.
Waco High’s WISD counterpart University stands out as the lone Central Texas reed in the Class 5A pond. The Trojans couldn’t avoid the tentacles of Aledo, as they’re again in a district with the juggernaut Bearcats. That District 5-5A Div. II loop also includes Arlington Seguin, Burleson, Cleburne, Everman, Joshua and Mansfield Timberview.
Elsewhere, La Vega managed to dodge some of the wackier projections that had the Pirates potentially ending up in a football district with a school like Fredericksburg, which sits 182 miles away from Bellmead. The Pirates instead were slotted in District 5-4A Division I, which includes three schools north of La Vega in Alvarado, Midlothian Heritage and Waxahachie Life and two familiar rivals to the west in Brownwood and Stephenville.
“You never know where you’re going to go, it’s a toss-up,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde, who has led the Pirates to the past two 4A Division I state title games, winning it all in 2018. “I would much rather go up and play these guys than go all the way to Big Spring or some of the things I’ve seen. It doesn’t make sense in some regards, but I can see the reasoning. We’re in the middle, so we could have ended up anywhere.”
From a competitive standpoint, there are no slouches in the district. All six teams made the playoffs in 2019. They combined for a 56-21 overall record.
Coming into the day, China Spring and Gatesville knew they were headed to Class 4A Division II in football. That meant not only ridding itself of mighty La Vega as a district opponent, but also avoiding district road trips to the likes of Brownwood and Stephenville.
They’ll reunite with old Centex pals Connally and Robinson along with Salado and Jarrell in District 9-4A Div. II.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect coming into today, dropping down to Division II,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “I knew it was going to be a shakeup, but I’m really thankful to get some Waco schools. Teams close to home, really good for our kids, makes it easier for travel, as opposed to the last two years. But these are kind of the teams that I grew up playing against. … For junior high games and the big picture thing, it makes life a lot easier for sure.”
With Fairfield dropping down to 3A, Mexia ended up in a more Tyler-centric district, as its District 7-4A Div. II counterparts include Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton and Van.
Speaking of schools dropping to 3A, Lorena came into Realignment Day knowing it was in that boat. For Lorena athletic director/head football coach Ray Biles, the only question was where the Leopards would be headed. They landed in District 11-3A Div. I with Caldwell, Cameron Yoe, Academy, McGregor, Rockdale and Troy.
It’s a district that made a lot of sense geographically.
“We assumed we’d go south,” Biles said. “That’s where we came from long ago, so we assumed we’d go back to the south, with Troy and Yoe and them. That’s not really much of a surprise. We’re grateful that Llano and a couple of those long, long ones weren’t also involved. It’s a very competitive district.”
Indeed, even though Lorena will dodge 4A foes like Robinson and Connally, its quality of district foe remains tenacious. Yoe and Rockdale have combined for four state titles in the past eight years, and Troy is coming off a 12-2 district title-winning season.
Elsewhere in 3A Div. I, Fairfield ended up with some nearby rivals like Groesbeck and Teague to go with Eustace, Kemp and Malakoff in District 8-3A Div. I. West and Whitney remain joined at the hip and will play in District 7-3A with defending state champion Grandview, plus Dallas A-Plus, Dallas Life Oak Cliff, Dallas Madison and Maypearl.
The last two years, Mart has rampaged its district foes, outscoring them by a combined 581 to 31. The Panthers, who will go for their fourth straight 2A state championship in 2020, will still go up against Wortham, Hubbard and Frost in district play, but they also will welcome in Chilton and Bremond in 10-2A Div. II. That could make for a bit more competition, as the Pirates went 7-5 in 2019 while the Tigers were 12-2.
Interestingly enough, Mart and Bremond have combined for six 2A state titles in a row. Bremond executed a three-peat from 2014-16, while Mart won three straight from 2017-19.
“Mart is definitely the team to beat, obviously after winning three straight state championships,” Bremond coach Jeff Kasowski said. “But the district is very competitive overall. Chilton got back on track last year, Wortham is coming on, and Hubbard always has a good team.”
In 2A Division I, Bosqueville, Crawford and Valley Mills ended up in a seven-team district, 7-2A, along with Hamilton, Itasca, Rio Vista and Tolar. That creates a bye for at least one district team every week, as opposed to the cleaner six-team district setup. That district will be linked up with District 8-2A for bi-district playoff matchups, a league that features Axtell, Dawson, Marlin, Cayuga, Italy and Kerens.
In the six-man ranks, defending Class 1A Division I state champion Blum gets an influx of competition to its district. In addition to Covington and Bynum, the Bobcats will face Avalon and Milford in District 11-1A Div. I. Avalon and Milford combined to go 18-5 in 2019. None of the teams in that five-team district had a losing record last year.
