It didn’t take long for the UIL to loosen some of its COVID-19 restrictions on summer high school workouts.

On Tuesday, the UIL released some updates to its guidelines. It will allow for 50 percent capacity on all indoor activities, including weightlifting sessions, beginning June 22. That’s an uptick from the 25 percent restriction currently in place.

Additionally, the 20-to-1 student-to-coach ratio has been removed, effective immediately.

The limit on groups of students working together outdoors will also be increased from 15 to 25 beginning June 22. Each group is required to "maintain appropriate distance" from other groups.

Also, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal noted, "Equipment disinfection has been downgraded from a requirement to a strong suggestion. All other restrictions, such as no sharing food and water, no access to locker rooms and laundry facilities, are still in place."

Schools started holding voluntary summer workouts on Monday.

