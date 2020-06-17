Friday night’s lights have finally reached your living room.
UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt announced on Wednesday that the UIL would lift its ban on live video broadcasts of Texas high school football games for the 2020 season. Breithaupt made the declaration during a virtual meeting of the UIL’s Legislative Council.
The state’s governing body for public school athletics has always banned TV broadcasts of Friday night high school football, as it looked to promote live attendance of those games. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Breithaupt expects that some fans will opt to skip games this fall, and the UIL wants to still give them an option to watch, he said.
“The Friday night lights element still exists in Texas, and we don’t believe COVID-19 is going to do away with that,” Breithaupt said. “But I do believe this is the time for us to stand down on our Friday night broadcast rule. It’s not permanent, it’s just a one-time venture, because we know this: there will be many people who stay away because they are fearful, particularly the elderly and our senior citizens. We want to give them a chance to see the games based on what the local district allows.”
Local school districts will hold the power to grant permission as to who broadcasts the games. Both schools involved in the game must agree to the framework of the broadcast, which can occur on either digital or linear platforms. Breithaupt said that he has “no notion” of allowing televised Friday games beyond the 2020 season. He added that the UIL will not get involved in broadcast negotiations.
“We’re not going to gain one thing from this. It just gives people a chance to see the game that wouldn’t ordinarily come because of COVID-19,” Breithaupt said.
The lifting of the ban applies to only Friday football games. No limitations stood for Thursday or Saturday games, and other sports were also already eligible to be broadcast or streamed.
Gov. Greg Abbott allowed for stadiums to open at 50 percent capacity in early June with his Phase 3 plan of Texas’ reopening. Breithaupt was unsure whether that limitation would remain for the fall football season, but said that the UIL was hoping for and working toward starting “on time with a full schedule and full stands.”
But he realizes that some fans may stay away, hence the broadcast option.
“You know I have always stood for protecting Friday night,” Breithaupt said. “It has been the passion of all of our schools to have community involvement on Friday night. It’s not just about a football game. It’s not just about marching bands at halftime. It’s the drill teams and the pom groups and the cheerleaders and the auxiliary groups that are selling things and working together to celebrate their school.”
