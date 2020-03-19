The University Interscholastic League announced on Thursday that it was extending its suspension of all sanctioned activities, including athletics, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
That includes both practices and games. In a statement, the UIL said that the earliest that games might resume would be May 4.
“Prior to this date, the UIL will allow its member schools a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur,” the statement said. The UIL will follow the lead of local, state and federal officials, the statement added.
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activites to all Texas students, and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”
Among the spring sports whose seasons have been affected are baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field. The UIL State Boys Basketball Tournament was also cut short by the coronavirus shutdowns. The end of the regular season and start of the playoffs in girls and boys soccer also took a hit, as the playoffs were supposed to begin March 26.
