The University Interscholastic League offered some clarity for its plans for fall activities in a letter to member superintendents, which was shared by the Texas High School Coaches Association via Twitter on Friday.
“Students participating in remote learning offered by their school district … may participate in UIL activities if they meet all other UIL eligibility requirements,” the letter stated in part.
In accordance with the “No Pass No Play” law, schools must develop grading systems for online learning that determine if a student is passing all courses at the end of a normal grading period in order to be eligible for UIL competition.
For the first six weeks, students must have earned at least 2.5 credits since the start of 2019-20 school year.
