Central Texas swimmers can start practicing their shooting skills as the UIL has added water polo as a pilot sport.

The UIL Legislative Council passed an amendment to add water polo beginning in the 2021-22 school year. Now the new sport needs to be approved by the state’s Commission of Education before competition begins.

According to a report in the Dallas Morning News, water polo will be a fall sport and stands to be the first new sport the UIL has added since wrestling joined the lineup in the 1998-99 school year.

