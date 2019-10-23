Central Texas swimmers can start practicing their shooting skills as the UIL has added water polo as a pilot sport.
The UIL Legislative Council passed an amendment to add water polo beginning in the 2021-22 school year. Now the new sport needs to be approved by the state’s Commission of Education before competition begins.
According to a report in the Dallas Morning News, water polo will be a fall sport and stands to be the first new sport the UIL has added since wrestling joined the lineup in the 1998-99 school year.
