Tyler Jarolik

Troy senior Tyler Jarolik plans to continue his basketball career at UT-Permian Basin.

Jarolik averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game in 2019-20, winning District 19-3A offensive MVP honors as well as his third straight Super Centex selection. The 6-foot sharpshooter scored 2,285 points for his career.

Permian Basin is an NCAA Division II school in Odessa.

