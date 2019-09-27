CAMERON — The Troy Trojans are for real, y’all.
Troy scored the first 17 points of the game, and then held off the third-ranked Yoemen’s rally to upend the reigning district champs in 10-3A Div. I.
Cameron turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, and each time the Trojans (4-1, 1-0) made the home team pay by capitalizing with points. Troy extended its lead to 24-7 early in the second quarter when Beau Workman hauled in a 69-yard scoring pass from Ben Presley. Zach Hrbacek rushed for four touchdowns in the win for the Trojans, who seem likely to crack the state’s top 10.
Braden Brashear and Kobe Young hooked up twice for touchdowns in the loss for Yoe (3-1, 0-1). Brashear also chucked a 30-yard TD to Nico Vargas in the second half.
