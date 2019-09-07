In Lexington, the Troy Trojans built a 21-0 lead over Lexington by halftime and didn’t let the Eagles on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
Troy running back Zach Hrbacek ran 10 yards for a touchdown, Ben Presley added a 49-yard scoring run and quarterback Tyler Jarolik hit Sam Jones for a 42-yard scoring pass to give the Trojans a three TD lead at the break.
Troy (2-0) will test its unbeaten record when it hosts Robinson (2-0) on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.