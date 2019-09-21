In Hillsboro, Troy (3-1) raced past the home Eagles in the second half as the Trojans claimed a victory in their final nondistrict tune up.
Troy star running back Zach Hrbacek rushed for 195 yards on 21 carries and scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter that put the Trojans in front 28-14 in the third quarter.
Troy’s Mason Cook returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown that gave the Trojans an insurmountable 21-point edge going into the fourth quarter.
Hillsboro dropped to 1-3 after losses to Grandview, Whitney and Troy in the last three weeks.
