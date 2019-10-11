LITTLE RIVER — The Workman boys did some work in the second half for the Trojans, who surged past Academy to stay undefeated in District 10-3A Div. I.
The game was all knotted at 14 at halftime, but Troy (6-1, 3-0) didn’t need long to zip out in front after the break. Kadin Workman opened the second half with a 68-yard kickoff return to the house, giving the Trojans the lead for good.
After Zach Hbracek’s 2-yard TD run made it 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, Beau Workman pretty much clinched it for the Trojans after that. Academy (2-5, 1-2) attempted a pass and Troy’s Workman stepped in front of it at the Bees’ 15 and darted into the end zone for the touchdown.
