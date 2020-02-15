A trio of Midway Panthers can add an all-state patch to their letter jackets.
The Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Football Team was revealed on Saturday, and three Midway players earned recognition. Senior defensive lineman Carson Byrd was a second-team selection, while senior running back Will Nixon and senior offensive lineman Wesley Ndago both claimed third-team honors.
Byrd made 121 tackles for the Panthers, and was the 12-6A Defensive MVP. He’ll play his college ball at Trinity University in San Antonio.
Nixon, a Nebraska signee, made a smooth transition from receiver to running back, running for 1,800 yards and scoring 30 total touchdowns. He took advantage of the blocking of Ndago, an Air Force signee who graded 95 percent on his blocking for the season.
Rockwall receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba won Offensive Player of the Year honors on the 6A all-state squad. An Ohio State signee, Smith-Njigba made 108 catches for 2,161 yards and 35 touchdowns. The yardage and TD total were both 6A state records.
Cy-Creek linebacker Josh White won Defensive Player of the Year honors. The LSU signee made 24.5 tackles for loss and blocked two kicks.
