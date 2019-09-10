Chad Conine and Brice Cherry talk a little trash, and a little football, after Week 2:
- There are certain names in high school football that you feel like you can just hear the hometown broadcaster calling over the AM radio on Friday nights. Who are 3 names for the All-Name Team, from this year or previously?
- On Saturday morning, our friend David G. Campbell let us know that, by his calculations, Wortham scored two more points in its 70-66 victory over Dallas First Baptist than it did in all of 2018. Bulldogs QB Brandon Coker scored six TDs and scored seven, count 'em seven, 2-point conversions. Is that the most point production we’ve ever heard of?
- In Chad's Sunday Rewind column, he looked at Central Texas’ best 2-0, 1-1 and 0-2 teams. And more than anything, it was a look at schools that scheduled tough games and performed well. Most coaches would probably say they want to schedule the best opponents they possibly can to get prepared for district. But is it possible to schedule too tough? What would you look for in an ideal nondistrict slate?
- Speaking of tough opponents early in the year, defending state champs La Vega and Mart both lost on Friday. Was that a surprise? Do you think they’re both still state title contenders?
- Brice and Chad both slipped under .500 in picking 6-man games. Does that happen very often? Why was it so difficult to predict?
A few reminders
Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
Our weekly StatsPlus package appear in the newspaper every Tuesday. Coaches should send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
