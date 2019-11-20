Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back and primed for the postseason as we break down the first weekend of playoff action:
• After the first week of playoff action, Chad wrote that there were more thrillers than duds. Was that just sportswriter hyperbole or ironclad fact?
• Chad and Brice had a prop bet earlier in the season concerning Connally and La Vega vs. Bruceville-Eddy and Troy. Time for an update.
• We've got 20 teams playing into the second weekend of their tournament. How many will survive to week 3?
• Finally, it's food time: We draft the perfect Thanksgiving meal, and one holiday staple doesn't get taken until the fifth round.
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Coaches whose seasons are complete may email Super Centex nominations to bcherry@wacotrib.com. Make sure to include stats for the entire season.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
