Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back and primed for the postseason as we break down the first weekend of playoff action:

• After the first week of playoff action, Chad wrote that there were more thrillers than duds. Was that just sportswriter hyperbole or ironclad fact?

• Chad and Brice had a prop bet earlier in the season concerning Connally and La Vega vs. Bruceville-Eddy and Troy. Time for an update.

• We've got 20 teams playing into the second weekend of their tournament. How many will survive to week 3?

• Finally, it's food time: We draft the perfect Thanksgiving meal, and one holiday staple doesn't get taken until the fifth round.

Coaches whose seasons are complete may email Super Centex nominations to bcherry@wacotrib.com.

