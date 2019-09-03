Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back for the 2019 season with plenty to chat about after Week 1 of play in the books:
- It's great to have football — finally — back on the field after a long run of preview coverage. What were our favorite moments of the opening weekend?
- Our weekly staff picks don't always work out. What games did we whiff on this week — i.e., which results surprised us?
- Some coaches like to keep secrets, even from sports writers, if you can imagine that. Who were some players we unexpectedly saw big things from this week?
- There's no more statewide Associated Press football poll — instead, it's now the era of the Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings. Chad summed up his support in a column last week, while Brice has a slightly different take.
- Speaking of rankings, which teams do we see who aren't getting polling respect right now, but will end up highly ranked by the end of the year?
- This week, No. 1 La Vega hosts No. 3 Argyle in Bellmead. What are some other memorable big-time matchups that Central Texas has seen over the years?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package is coming up soon. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.