Listen here — #TribFridayNight football podcast: Week 9

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back as we head into the home stretch with Week 9 of the season.

  • It's rrivalry week: La Vega-China Spring and Battle of the Bell with Cameron Yoe-Rockdale.
  • One thing that goes with a rivalry is trash talk: Last week, we hear that Connally-Mexia got pretty heated both before and during the game. There was even a TD called back for taunting. Let's play referee: Where do you draw the line?
  • What's the best taunt you've ever heard, anyway?
  • Prop bet time: You can either take the northside duo of Connally and La Vega or the south-of-town combo of Bruceville-Eddy and Troy. Which duo will win the most playoff games this season? (Winner gets a pizza with unlimited toppings.)

