Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back as we head into the home stretch with Week 9 of the season.
- It's rrivalry week: La Vega-China Spring and Battle of the Bell with Cameron Yoe-Rockdale.
- One thing that goes with a rivalry is trash talk: Last week, we hear that Connally-Mexia got pretty heated both before and during the game. There was even a TD called back for taunting. Let's play referee: Where do you draw the line?
- What's the best taunt you've ever heard, anyway?
- Prop bet time: You can either take the northside duo of Connally and La Vega or the south-of-town combo of Bruceville-Eddy and Troy. Which duo will win the most playoff games this season? (Winner gets a pizza with unlimited toppings.)
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package appears in the newspaper every Tuesday. Coaches should send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
