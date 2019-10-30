Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back for Week 10 of the season with tons of district championships on the line.
- Temple at Midway. La Vega at Brownwood. Grandview at Whitney. Crawford at San Saba. Bosqueville at Bruceville-Eddy. Dawson at Mart. What a great slate: If you were going to just one of these games on Friday night, which would you pick?
- The Trib picks competition is heating up: Chad's going out on a limb with Whitney to beat Grandview, and Bruceville-Eddy-Bosqueville is a real toss-up. Where else do we see some tough picks?
- Halloween is this Thursday, which mean the Christmas season starts Friday. As sportswriters, do we have any holiday traditions that mesh with our duties covering the local sports scene?
- Speaking of Halloween, if you were going to go to a costume party as an area mascot, which one would you pick?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package appears in the newspaper every Tuesday. Coaches should send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.