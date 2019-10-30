Listen here — #TribFridayNight football podcast: Week 10

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back for Week 10 of the season with tons of district championships on the line.

  • Temple at Midway. La Vega at Brownwood. Grandview at Whitney. Crawford at San Saba. Bosqueville at Bruceville-Eddy. Dawson at Mart. What a great slate: If you were going to just one of these games on Friday night, which would you pick?
  • The Trib picks competition is heating up: Chad's going out on a limb with Whitney to beat Grandview, and Bruceville-Eddy-Bosqueville is a real toss-up. Where else do we see some tough picks?
  • Halloween is this Thursday, which mean the Christmas season starts Friday. As sportswriters, do we have any holiday traditions that mesh with our duties covering the local sports scene?
  • Speaking of Halloween, if you were going to go to a costume party as an area mascot, which one would you pick?

> LINK: Download the audio file to your device.

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package appears in the newspaper every Tuesday. Coaches should send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

