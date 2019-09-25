Chad Conine and Brice Cherry dig into the high school football action as they look ahead to Week 5:
- As Chad wrote about after last week's games, the picture is now coming into focus for many local teams. What storylines have emerged after four games — Robinson, Bruceville-Eddy, Dawson, Bynum?
- The Connally Cadets really seem to be a second-half team, though they're the highest-ranked team in the area. Are they still the district favorite?
- In addition to the No. 2 Cadets, we have three No. 3s in La Vega, Mart and Cameron Yoe. Which of those four teams would you pick as most likely to go all the way?
- Helmet draft time: What are your top 4 classic or new-school Centex football helmets?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package appears in the newspaper every Tuesday. Coaches should send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
