Chad Conine and Brice Cherry dig into the high school football action as they look ahead to Week 5:

  • As Chad wrote about after last week's games, the picture is now coming into focus for many local teams. What storylines have emerged after four games — Robinson, Bruceville-Eddy, Dawson, Bynum?
  • The Connally Cadets really seem to be a second-half team, though they're the highest-ranked team in the area. Are they still the district favorite?
  • In addition to the No. 2 Cadets, we have three No. 3s in La Vega, Mart and Cameron Yoe. Which of those four teams would you pick as most likely to go all the way?
  • Helmet draft time: What are your top 4 classic or new-school Centex football helmets?
Helmet Draft 2019

