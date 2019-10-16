Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back as the playoffs come into focus for Week 8:
- While the playoff picture is starting to come into focus, there are still several mystery races. To wit: No. 1 Connally and Mexia are unbeaten in 8-4A-II, and they'll meet this week. Fairfield and Salado have one loss apiece, while Lorena and Robinson have two losses and Madisonville is 0-3. How will this one shake out?
- On the flip side, 5-4A-I looks like an easy pick: Anyone who beats Gatesville goes to the playoffs. So, do you think five-team districts have it just a little bit too easy?
- La Vega is on the road in Stephenville this week, where they'll be without 12 players after the scuffle of two weeks ago. Some guys will return in the second half, but we don't know the names. Does that make this one impossible to predict?
- Ever played Madden Mobile? Sometimes you unwrap a superstar but most of the time it's just a normal role player. So if there were a Super Centex deluxe pack, which guy would you want to see unveiled?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package appears in the newspaper every Tuesday. Coaches should send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
