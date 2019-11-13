Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back and primed for the postseason as we gear up for the playoffs (and we consider firing our audio guy):
• The high school football playoffs are here: Is there anything else you can compare it to in sports?
• We have 15 1,000-yard rushers around the area through 10 games of the regular season, which seems more than usual. Is everyone just trying to copy the formula of Mart and La Vega, or what?
• There are 352 playoff games in the first round this week, give or take, and many of those third- and fourth-place teams are going to get trucked. But you definitely get to learn something about certain local districts and how good they are: What are some memorable clean sweeps in the opening round of the playoffs? Which districts are we watching this year?
• Going on the road for the playoffs for a sportswriter is something special: What are the memorable places to cover a playoff game?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Coaches whose seasons are complete may email Super Centex nominations to bcherry@wacotrib.com. Make sure to include stats for the entire season.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
