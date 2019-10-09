Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back as district play begins in earnest for Week 7:

  • Connally is now No. 1 in the state in Class 4A Division II. What's the biggest strength for the Cadets, and then what's your "Yeah, but..." for a team that hasn't exactly blown out the competition?
  • La Vega remained No. 3 after an ugly incident vs. Liberty-Eylau. Should it be a double forfeiture, even though the Pirates were up 49-6? What are your thoughts?
  • Is the pendulum swinging back to a running game-focused approach to high school football? We've already got four 1,000-yard rushers in the area, and we've seen some teams shy away from putting the ball in the air quite so often, even though they can.
  • The weather finally feels like fall, so it's time to talk food: What's your optimal Friday night concession stand experience?

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"

