Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back as district play begins in earnest for Week 7:
- Connally is now No. 1 in the state in Class 4A Division II. What's the biggest strength for the Cadets, and then what's your "Yeah, but..." for a team that hasn't exactly blown out the competition?
- La Vega remained No. 3 after an ugly incident vs. Liberty-Eylau. Should it be a double forfeiture, even though the Pirates were up 49-6? What are your thoughts?
- Is the pendulum swinging back to a running game-focused approach to high school football? We've already got four 1,000-yard rushers in the area, and we've seen some teams shy away from putting the ball in the air quite so often, even though they can.
- The weather finally feels like fall, so it's time to talk food: What's your optimal Friday night concession stand experience?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package appears in the newspaper every Tuesday. Coaches should send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.