Listen here — #TribFridayNight football podcast: Week 11

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back for Week 11 as we gear up for the playoffs.

  • It's finally the end of the regular season. Now comes the exciting part. But that also means it's time to look back: What are the biggest surprises of the season to date?
  • There's not a lot of mystery left in the Week 11 games on the slate. Is that unusual for the final week or is it a product of the UIL's division system?
  • What are the playoff possibilities we're most looking forward to seeing play out?
  • The state title games are Dec. 18-21 at AT&T Stadium. Will Central Texas be going all the way?

> LINK: Download the audio file to your device.

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package appears in the newspaper every Tuesday. Coaches should send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"

