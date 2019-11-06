Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back for Week 11 as we gear up for the playoffs.
- It's finally the end of the regular season. Now comes the exciting part. But that also means it's time to look back: What are the biggest surprises of the season to date?
- There's not a lot of mystery left in the Week 11 games on the slate. Is that unusual for the final week or is it a product of the UIL's division system?
- What are the playoff possibilities we're most looking forward to seeing play out?
- The state title games are Dec. 18-21 at AT&T Stadium. Will Central Texas be going all the way?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package appears in the newspaper every Tuesday. Coaches should send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
