Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to review their picks and look ahead to Week 4:
- Brice cut into the Trib picks lead this week, but Chad doesn't think that's going to be a regular occurrence. It was a really difficult week to pick last week. What did we learn?
- Twitter wasn't nearly as big 10 year ago when Chad joined the social media service, but it's Friday night football fixture now. Is that a good or a bad thing?
- Connally-China Spring and Lorena-Lampasas were both one-point finishes. Do those close contests give the Cadets and Leopards a boost going forward?
- We've got several intriguing matchups coming up including Midway-Ellison, Whitney-Robinson, Clifton-McGregor and Crawford-Holland. What grabs your attention on this week's slate?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package appears in the newspaper every Tuesday. Coaches should send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays . Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.