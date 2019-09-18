Listen here — #TribFridayNight football podcast: Week 4

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to review their picks and look ahead to Week 4:

  • Brice cut into the Trib picks lead this week, but Chad doesn't think that's going to be a regular occurrence. It was a really difficult week to pick last week. What did we learn?
  • Twitter wasn't nearly as big 10 year ago when Chad joined the social media service, but it's Friday night football fixture now. Is that a good or a bad thing?
  • Connally-China Spring and Lorena-Lampasas were both one-point finishes. Do those close contests give the Cadets and Leopards a boost going forward?
  • We've got several intriguing matchups coming up including Midway-Ellison, Whitney-Robinson, Clifton-McGregor and Crawford-Holland. What grabs your attention on this week's slate?

