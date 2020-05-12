Nominations are open for the annual Super Centex All-Academic Team.

The team is open to senior girls and boys athletes who have lettered in at least one varsity sport and own a grade point average of 90 or better. The first team will include 10 male and 10 female athletes, including a Scholar-Athlete of the Year on both sides.

Central Texas athletic directors and head coaches may submit nominations to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com. They should include a list of the athlete’s sports and academic achievements, their grade point average (preferably on a 100-point scale), community service involvement, college plans, and any additional information that seems pertinent to their case for inclusion on the team.

