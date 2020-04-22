The Tribune-Herald is currently accepting nominations for the annual Super Centex Girls and Boys Soccer Teams.

The 2020 soccer regular season was on the cusp of completion when the coronavirus outbreak prompted the suspension and eventual cancellation of all spring sports.

Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards they have received. They may be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.

