The Tribune-Herald is currently accepting nominations for the annual Super Centex Girls and Boys Soccer Teams.
The 2020 soccer regular season was on the cusp of completion when the coronavirus outbreak prompted the suspension and eventual cancellation of all spring sports.
Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards they have received. They may be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.