AUSTIN — With the most unlikely ending of all, the Lorena Leopards put a final chapter in their storybook season with a stunning 8-7 with over the top-ranked Refugio Bobcats to capture the Class 2A state championship Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
“We had to show them all and prove to everybody who was number one,” said Lorena senior lineman Mike Loomis. “There are no ratings now. There’s no doubt we’re number one. The other nine teams can fight it out for the other spots.”
Refugio’s Willie Mack Garza, who broke the Class 2A single-season rushing record despite being held to 65 yards on 20 carries, ended the scoreless tie with a one-yard touchdown run with 8:40 left in the game. But Lorena came back with a 10-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Kellis Sampson to flanker Kyle Allred.
Since the coaches hadn’t met to declare a co-championship in case of a tie, UIL rules state the champion would be decided by penetrations and first downs in case of a tie. So the crowd of 7,588 joined in Refugio coach Bob Kelly’s shock when Lorena lined up to go for a two-point conversion with a 2-1 edge in penetrations and only 1:33 remaining in the game.
“We wanted to win it outright,” Lorena coach John Crawford said. “It was a team decision. The players, coaches, everybody decided that if we had an opportunity like that, we would go for the win outright.”
Sampson rolled right on an option and then hit running back Jeff Sutton in the right corner of the end zone to give the Leopards the decisive lead. The 5-foot-5 Sutton outleaped Bobcat free safety John Knott to grab the pass.
“It was a run first, pass second,” Crawford said. “If Kellis gets in trouble, he’s supposed to dump it to Jeff. It was just an incredible catch.”
“I turned around just in time to catch it,” Sutton said. “I’d have to say that was my biggest catch ever.”
The Leopards then had to hold off a late rally by Refugio that ended with a 32-yard field goal attempt by Joe Richard Castellano that came up far short on the game’s final play. Castellano, attempting his first field goal ever, was subbing for Frank Upton — out with a neck injury he suffered in last week’s 0-0 tie with Groveton.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be long enough,” Crawford said. “It was just unfortunate for them that their kicker was out of the game.”
But Lorena, underdogs ever since a 19-19 tie with Eastland in the area playoffs, will not turn down its first state championship in school history.
“I never dreamed of anything like this,” Allred said. “I don’t think it ever really hit us that we were in the state championship until right before kickoff. It’s just hard to explain.”
On the game-winning drive, Sampson picked up two critical first downs with option runs and then hooked up with split end Gerald Perry for an 18-yard pass play to the 35.
“About the third quarter, I was beginning to wonder if I’d ever get a pass off,” said Sampson, who had completed three of 10 passes for a net of three yards before the final drive. “But we just sucked it up and the line really blocked for me.”
Sampson wasted no time when he hit Allred on the next play for the 35-yard TD pass. Allred, running a “flag” route, turned Knott around and caught the ball all by himself at the 10-yard line and went in untouched and uncontested.
“It was coming over my shoulder pads,” Allred said. “And the one thing I didn’t want to happen was for the ball to hit me in the facemask and then drop it. I wanted that one.”
Refugio, which lost its bid for a third state title and ended its season at 14-1-1, scored the game’s first points on a 10-play, 65-yard drive early in the fourth quarter.
Garza, who finished his senior year with a 2A state-record 2,954 yards and 46 touchdowns rushing, took the ball six times on the drive, but the biggest play came on a 33-yard run by Michael Whitmire to the 1-yard line. Garza used his blocks to roll into the end zone on the next play.
Castellano’s kick barely cleared the crossbars as the Bobcats took a 7-0 lead with 8:40 left in the game.
Garza caught three passes for 43 yards on Refugio’s last-gasp drive in the game’s waning moments, but he got no closer than the 15-yard line as the Bobcats’ chances rested with Castellano’s virtually untested leg.
“It’s unbelievable,” Loomis said shortly after the missed field goal. “I would have never thought this could happen.”
The first half was a defensive struggle from the opening kickoff as the two teams combined for 105 yards and seven first downs. The 0-0 tie at the half extended Refugio’s scoreless drought to six quarters after averaging 53 points in its first 14 games.
The Bobcats got an early break when Lorena punter Allred was unable to control a high snap from center. Glen Butler recovered for Refugio at the Leopards’ 36-yard line.
But they failed to capitalize when quarterback Scooter Hesseltine fumbled the snap on the Bobcats’ next play and fell on the ball seven yards behind the line. After an incompletion and a short gain by Hesseltine, the Bobcats had to punt the ball away.
Garza, held to 14 yards on six carries in the first half, returned the favor by giving the Leopards the ball on the Refugio 38 on a fumble recovered by linebacker Brian Glatter.
Lorena moved to the 30 on three straight carries by John Henry, who finished with 46 yards on 13 carries, but Sutton was pulled down for a three-yard loss on fourth-and-two.
After managing just one first down on its first four possessions, the Leopards got another break midway through the second period when sophomore defensive tackle Arthur DeLeon intercepted a deflected pass from Hesseltine.
Taking over at midfield, Lorena used its veer option attack to move inside the Refugio 10-yard line. But on third-and-goal from the 7, Sampson was unable to get off a pass and was dropped at the line of scrimmage.
Perry’s 25-yard field goal attempt from the right hashmark missed by the narrowest of margins to the right.
Refugio, which won its previous state titles in 1970 and ’82, finished with 132 yards rushing on 39 attempts and 225 yards of total offense. Lorena was held to 179 yards offense and trailed in first downs, 16-9.
“We don’t have any stars on this team,” Crawford said. “They just hung together and played as a group. I could never be prouder of a group of boys than I am right now.”
