For at least one play, Superman wore China Spring baby blue.
Cougars quarterback Dustin Eskew propelled himself over three would-be La Vega tacklers and into the end zone to lift China Spring past the Pirates, 31-28, in an intense regional final Saturday at Floyd Casey Stadium.
Eskew’s leaping touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter was one of many sparkling plays turned in by the two District 17-3A rivals, playing for the 3A Division II Region III championship in front of an estimated 14,000 fans at Floyd Casey.
China Spring fans likely left the stadium with Eskew’s winning touchdown play etched in their memory.
“Oh, yeah,” China Spring junior receiver Mike Hicks said. “Dustin Eskew has a 50-inch vertical.”
That certainly seemed to be the case as Eskew scrambled away from pressure on third-and-goal from the La Vega 9-yard line. He angled toward the front-right corner of the end zone, but Pirate defenders Daxton Swanson and Walter Turner appeared to have an angle to stop Eskew before he scored.
“I figured they were going to try to cut me,” Eskew said. “They had been doing it all game, so I just said, ‘I’m going to try to jump over them.’’’
Turner attempted to push Eskew out of bounds and the China Spring quarterback hit the ground not knowing if he’d scored. Eskew looked back in time to see the referee run into the end zone and signal touchdown.
“That’s probably one of the best feelings of my life,” Eskew said. “I saw the ref put his hands up and I took off running.”
Eskew’s touchdown capped a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that exhausted more than five minutes of the fourth quarter. It also put the Cougars (13-1) ahead for the first time since late in the second quarter.
China Spring held the ball for more than 33 minutes of game time, including all but 3:40 of the fourth quarter. La Vega ran just eight plays in the final period and couldn’t cross midfield.
“I thought we didn’t execute when we needed to execute and they did,” La Vega coach Willie Williams said. “They kept the ball away from our offense. They converted on fourth-and-15 and third-and-25. They made plays, so my hat goes off to them.”
Indeed, China Spring converted on a second-and-27 and a third-and-15 — Eskew tossed to Taylor Higdon and Mike Hicks for the big-gainers — as the Cougars marched for a third-quarter score.
Eskew, who completed 30 of 42 passes for 334 yards an interception and two touchdowns, continued to make those types of plays late in the third and on into the fourth quarter. China Spring converted a third-and-17 when Eskew tossed to Higdon for a 21-yard gain on the final play of the third, leading to a Higdon four-yard touchdown catch from Eskew with 10:38 to go in the fourth.
Higdon and Hicks both had more than 100 receiving yards, and the Cougars might have had a third receiver reach triple digits if not for a scary moment in the third quarter.
China Spring’s Reece Meador lunged to attempt to catch an Eskew pass and collided head on with a La Vega defender. Meador, in obvious pain, was still lying on the turf when the China Spring training staff got to him. After the game was delayed for several minutes, the Cougar sophomore was taken away on a stretcher.
China Spring coach Mark Bell said he believed Meador’s injury to be minor, but the medical staff at the game wanted to take the necessary precautions.
In his place, China Spring senior Bric Walls turned in a stellar fourth quarter. Walls finished with six catches for 67 yards, all on China Spring’s go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.
“Bric had been practicing at receiver for a while with the No. 2’s or No. 3’s,” Hicks said. “He knew what he had to do and he stepped up.”
Hicks added that the Cougars said a prayer for Meador in the post-game locker room, and they believed their teammate would be OK.
The Cougars are headed to the 3A Division II state semifinal to meet Cuero this weekend. The Gobblers defeated Palacios, 42-13, to win the Region IV championship on Friday.
The semifinal game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at The Tony Burger Activity Center in Austin.
La Vega (13-1) threatened to control the game with its break-away running backs, brothers Chris and Kourtney Parr.
Kourtney Parr outran the China Spring defense for a 71-yard touchdown on the game’s first offensive play. He added a 59-yard touchdown run that put the Pirates ahead, 28-17, midway through the third quarter.
Chris Parr went 36 yards for a touchdown as La Vega retook the lead in the second quarter, 14-10. And Pirates quarterback Danzel Wilson connected with receiver Daxton Swanson for a 69-yard touchdown with 1:06 left in the first half as the Pirates went to intermission ahead, 21-10.
By holding the ball for almost 17 minutes in the second half, China Spring limited La Vega’s chances to post a few more big plays that could’ve swung the game in the Pirates’ favor.
Of course, one defensive stop stood out for China Spring.
Cougars defensive end Ryan Boutwell shot through the Pirates offensive line to hammer Chris Parr for a one-yard loss late in the third quarter. Boutwell’s helmet flew off after the hit and that, combined with a rousing celebration of the tackle for a loss, shot another burst of energy into an already rowdy China Spring crowd.
La Vega defeated China Spring, 42-13, in 17-3A play and claimed the district championship.
Many had the Pirates picked as the favorite on Saturday, but instead, it will be the Cougars going on to try to win a state title for Central Texas.
“We know it’s out there,” Eskew said. “We’ve known that ever since the playoffs started. That was our goal before the season started and it’s time to go get it.”
