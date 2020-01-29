The head football coach/AD opening in Mexia will be posted through Friday, and Mexia ISD superintendent Lyle DuBus said that he hopes to have a candidate to present to the school board by Feb. 17.

Mexia’s job opened earlier this month when Frank Sandoval left for West Mesquite after a three-year run overseeing the Blackcats. Mexia is coming off a 7-4 season, including a 5-1 mark in district play.

Tags

Load comments