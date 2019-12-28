For a moment, the Midway Pantherettes looked like they were about to notch a comeback victory and claim the M.T. Rice Tournament title.
And then the moment passed.
Keller Timber Creek guard Malia Linton banked in a 3-pointer from near the top of the key with 14 seconds left. That put the Lady Falcons in front for good as they grasped a 52-48 victory over the Pantherettes in the M.T. Rice championship game on Saturday afternoon at the Midway High School arena.
Midway (15-6), which last won its host tournament in 2017, trailed by six points early in the fourth quarter. But the Pantherettes broke a scoring drought of more than seven minutes and began to chip away at Timber Creek’s lead when forward Marlissa Watson made an inside basket on an assist from J’lynn Gus.
Then it was Gus who took over on the offensive end to bring Midway all the way back. She hit a jumper and took the ball to the basket for another bucket that cut the Lady Falcons edge to 47-46 with 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Midway held an efficient Timber Creek offensive team without a basket for almost three minutes at the end of the third quarter.
That allowed Gus to go to the free-throw line with 24 seconds left and Midway trailing by one. Gus hit both shots, putting the Pantherettes in front, 48-47.
But Linton banged in her offering on the Lady Falcons’ next trip down the floor.
“We were strong and aggressive in a trap,” Midway coach Ben Holder said. “They turn the ball to a girl. She threw up a shot and it had to hit the backboard to go in. I feel pretty good about that.”
Midway moved the ball back into its end and Gus took an open shot from beyond the arc on the right side. But it bounced off the rim and LaNae Johnson-Kleinpeter grabbed the rebound for Timber Creek.
“You always like an open look from one of your guards, especially a senior that’s been in the program,” Holder said. “It’s not necessarily something that we drew up, it’s dictated by the circumstances with 10 seconds left.”
Lady Falcons guard KJ Walker eventually got a fast break layup on the other end for their final points to ice the win at the buzzer.
Watson, Shamaryah Duncan and Reaghan Ridge each scored 11 points to lead Midway.
Ridge hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the second quarter to give the Panthettes a 30-25 halftime lead. She stayed hot after the break, nailing another trey less than a minute into the third quarter.
Ridge added a pair of free throws and Duncan nailed a 3-pointer to put the Pantherettes in front 38-29 in the third quarter. But Midway went into its costly offensive drought after that.
“We stopped moving the ball,” Holder said. “Lack of movement and we were doing some things that were uncharacteristic, not very aggressive. Sometimes you hit those lulls and you have to drag yourself out. I think we did. Obviously we fought back.”
Maya Linton scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and Walker pitched in 11 points for Timber Creek (12-2).
Midway jumps back into district play when it hosts Harker Heights at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
“We had a really, really tough game and we’re fixing to have a really, really tough game against Harker Heights,” Holder said.
BOYS Burleson Centennial 66, Pflugerville Hendrickson 47
Centennial guard Keryn Collins poured in 20 points to help the Spartans race past Pflugerville Hendrickson and capture the M.T. Rice Tournament boys’ championship on Saturday evening.
Collins had 11 points in the second quarter, pacing Centennial as it won the period 21-9 on the way to a 17-point edge at the break.
The Spartans (16-4), which defeated host Midway in the semifinals on Friday, never let Hendrickson climb back in the game in the second half.
Guards Tayton Conerway and Zach Bolf scored 18 and 13 points respectively and forward Jacob Stuckey added 10 to join Collins in double digits for the Spartans.
Jaden Williams led Henrickson with 14.
Midway 53, Keller 42
The Midway duo of Godsgift Ezedinma and Anthony Scott filled up the basket to lead the Panthers to a victory over Keller and a third-place finish.
Ezedinma scored 21 points and Scott added 20, keeping the Panthers in front by double digits for most of the contest.
The combo scored 18 points in the first half as Midway pushed out to a 21-10 lead at the break.
Keller sophomore Blake Bahr scored 10 points and was the only player in double digits for the Indians.
The Panthers (16-6) continue district play with a game at Harker Heights at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
