China Spring’s K.J. Peoples and the Cougars will try to keep their playoff run going as they tackle Melissa on Thursday.

China Spring (4-7) vs. Melissa (8-3)

Round: Class 4A Division I area round

Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie

Breakdown: Records don’t really matter in the playoffs, and China Spring proved that last week.

The fourth-seeded Cougars mauled district champ Kennedale, 50-22, with a second-half surge. China Spring coach Brian Bell said that it really wasn’t a surprise to his bunch.

“We know who we are and we have confidence in that,” Bell said. “We know our record didn’t reflect that. We had some games that didn’t go our way, but we didn’t let that stuff define us.”

Bell said that he was especially proud of the energy his team displayed after halftime of the Kennedale game. The Cougars trailed 15-7 at the break, but erupted for 43 second-half points to completely steal away the momentum. China Spring QB Brayden Faulkner got loose on a pair of long TD runs, from 75 and 63 yards out, respectively.

Melissa presents a fresh challenge, behind a dual-threat QB in Brendon Lewis who has the speed to take it to the house from anywhere on the field. Lewis has committed to Colorado.

“They’re a high-powered team and it doesn’t take much to pop one,” Bell said. “Defensively, they’re extremely physical and they run to the ball. We’re going to have our hands full, but hopefully we’re up for it.”

