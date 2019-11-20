China Spring (4-7) vs. Melissa (8-3)
Round: Class 4A Division I area round
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie
Breakdown: Records don’t really matter in the playoffs, and China Spring proved that last week.
The fourth-seeded Cougars mauled district champ Kennedale, 50-22, with a second-half surge. China Spring coach Brian Bell said that it really wasn’t a surprise to his bunch.
“We know who we are and we have confidence in that,” Bell said. “We know our record didn’t reflect that. We had some games that didn’t go our way, but we didn’t let that stuff define us.”
Bell said that he was especially proud of the energy his team displayed after halftime of the Kennedale game. The Cougars trailed 15-7 at the break, but erupted for 43 second-half points to completely steal away the momentum. China Spring QB Brayden Faulkner got loose on a pair of long TD runs, from 75 and 63 yards out, respectively.
Melissa presents a fresh challenge, behind a dual-threat QB in Brendon Lewis who has the speed to take it to the house from anywhere on the field. Lewis has committed to Colorado.
“They’re a high-powered team and it doesn’t take much to pop one,” Bell said. “Defensively, they’re extremely physical and they run to the ball. We’re going to have our hands full, but hopefully we’re up for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.