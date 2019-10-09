Waco Killeen Football

Waco High’s Xavier Williams and the Lions will get another crack at their first win of 2019 when they play at Harker Heights on Thursday.

Waco High (0-5, 0-3) at Harker Heights (2-4, 2-2)

Radio: 6:45 p.m., 101.3 FM (online stream)

Last week: Waco High lost to Copperas Cove, 41-24; Harker Heights defeated Killeen Ellison, 24-21 in overtime.

What’s at stake: Waco High is looking for its first win of the season. Harker Heights could stay very much alive in the hunt for a playoff spot with a victory.

Breakdown: Last week the Lions fell behind Copperas Cove, 34-7, at halftime. That’s starting to be a pattern after Midway went up 27-2 over Waco High at the break two weeks ago.

The Lions remain winless and their inability to generate much offense, especially in the first and second quarters is a huge factor. Waco High hasn’t scored more than seven points in the first half all season, including its 36-35 loss to University in the season opener. On that occasion, University grabbed a 14-7 lead at the break and prevailed after a crazy second half.

Harker Heights has found its rhythm in the last couple of games as the Knights defeated Killeen, 35-28, and then edged Ellison in overtime.

Knights quarterback LaPrinceton Dixon ran four yards for a touchdown to cut Ellison’s lead to two points with three seconds left in regulation last week. Then Dixon tossed the two-point conversion pass to Davon Byrd to tie the game. Harker Heights kicker Jamie Vargas made a 33-yard field goal in overtime that proved to be the difference.

With that, the Knights surpassed their win total of 2018. Harker Heights’ only victory last season was a 36-17 triumph over the Lions at Waco ISD Stadium.

