Midway (1-2, 1-0) at Ellison (1-2, 1-0)
Radio: 6:30 p.m., 1660 AM/92.3 FM
Last week: Midway defeated Killeen, 35-7; Ellison defeated Waco High, 16-0
What’s at stake: At least a share of first place in the District 12-6A standings.
Breakdown: Midway gave up an opening-drive touchdown against Killeen in the 12-6A opener last week, then the Panthers shut out the Kangaroos the rest of the way.
Panthers coach Jeff Hulme said his defense did a good job of quickly adjusting from practice speed to game speed as the first quarter progressed. Midway followed it up by finishing better in the second half than it has all season.
On the offensive side, Midway seems to have developed an identity with running back Will Nixon leading the way. Nixon, as expected, is a big-time playmaker and he’s complemented by quarterback Jared Moore’s dual-threat presence. Moore is one of the Panthers’ fastest players and he’s also developing a good rapport with receivers Xavier Harris, Zach Stewart, Kaleb Fonteneaux and Jaylon Gibson.
Ellison has scored just 22 points in three games even with a 16-0 victory over Waco High to start district last week.
But the Eagles have big-play potential on offense that starts with quarterback Breezion Spiller. Hulme said Spiller does a good job of extending plays and has a strong arm. So Midway’s secondary will have to show discipline in the back end.
