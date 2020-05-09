By Staff report
Throughout its history, Central Texas has produced dozens of athletic teams across all manner of sports that have separated themselves as the best in the state. Each title team has its own story of playoff glory, of the journey that took them to the trophy-toting mountaintop.
Here’s a look at the Centex area’s state championship teams from throughout the years.
Note: Some schools listed are no longer in the Tribune-Herald circulation area.
Football
1922: Waco High
1925: Waco High
1926: Waco High
1927: Waco High
1945: Waco High (tied Highland Park 7-7 in title game)
1948: Waco High (2A)
1951: Moore (PVIL 2A)
1952: Moore (PVIL 3A)
1955: Rockdale Aycock (PVIL 1A)
1957: Mart (1A)
1958: Reicher (SWAL)
1959: West Dunbar (PVIL 1A)
1960: Moore (PVIL 4A)
1962: Reicher (TCIL)
1963: Reicher (TCIL)
1964: Moore (PVIL 4A)
1969: Mart (1A)
1972: Chilton (Class B)
1974: Reicher (TCIL 2A)
1975: Reicher (TCIL 2A)
1976: Rockdale (2A)
1978: China Spring (1A)
1979: Temple (4A), Milford (Six-man)
1980: Milford (Six-man)
1981: Cameron (3A), Bremond (1A)
1987: Lorena (2A)
1989: Mexia (3A); Waco Christian (TAPPS 2A)
1991: Killeen (5A Division I), Groesbeck (3A); Parkview (TAPPS 1A)
1992: Temple (5A Division II)
1996: Parkview (TAPPS 2A)
1999: Mart (2A Division I)
2000: Gatesville (3A Division I)
2002: Rosebud-Lott (2A Division II), Calvert (Six-man)
2004: Crawford (2A Division II), Reicher (TAPPS Division III)
2006: Mart (2A Division II), Chilton (1A Division II)
2007: Reicher (TAPPS Division III)
2008: Reicher (TAPPS Division III)
2009: Reicher (TAPPS Division III)
2010: Mart (1A Division I)
2011: Live Oak (TCAL six-man Div. I)
2012: Cameron Yoe (2A Division I)
2013: Cameron Yoe (2A Division I); Live Oak (TCAL six-man Div. I)
2014: Cameron Yoe (3A Division I); Bremond (2A Division II)
2015: La Vega (4A Division I); Bremond (2A Division II); Abbott (1A Division I)
2016: Bremond (2A Division II); Live Oak (TAPPS Six-Man Div. II)
2017: Rockdale (3A Division I), Mart (2A Division I); Live Oak (TAPPS Six-Man Div. II); Methodist Children’s Home (TCAF Six-Man Div. I); Parkview Christian (TCAL Six-Man Div. II)
2018: La Vega (4A Division I), Mart (2A Division II)
2019: Mart (2A Division II), Blum (1A Division I)
Volleyball
1967: Leon (Class B)
1978: Abbott (Class B)
1979: Abbott (Class B)
1982: Leon (1A)
1983: Leon (1A)
1986: Leon (2A)
1987: Leon (2A)
1991: Leon (2A)
2000: Leon (2A)
2002: Leon (2A)
2007: Midway (4A)
2012: Leon (1A)
2015: Leon (3A)
2017: Crawford (2A); Live Oak (TAPPS 2A)
2019: Crawford (2A)
Girls Cross Country
1982: Midway (4A)
1992: Hamilton (2A)
1993: Hamilton (2A)
1994: Hamilton (2A)
1995: Hamilton (2A)
1996: Hamilton (2A)
1998: Crawford (2A)
1999: Crawford (2A)
2015: Hamilton (2A)
Boys Basketball
1932: Temple
1956: Rockdale Aycock (PVIL 1A)
1958: Belton (2A); Temple Dunbar (PVIL 2A)
1976: Mart (2A)
1997: Italy (2A), Wortham (1A)
1999: Mexia (3A); Waco Christian (TAPPS 2A)
2000: La Vega (3A)
2001: Mexia (3A)
2002: Academy (2A)
Girls Basketball
1951: Hamilton
1954: Midway
1962: West (2A)
1969: Midway (2A)
1970: Robinson (2A)
1972: Midway (2A)
1974: Midway (3A), Crawford (Class B)
1975: Midway (3A)
1984: Richfield (4A)
1985: Richfield (4A), Troy (2A)
1992: Vanguard (TAPPS 2A)
1993: Vanguard (TAPPS 2A)
1994: Midway (4A); Vanguard (TAPPS 2A)
1995: Vanguard (TAPPS 2A)
1996: Groesbeck (3A)
1998: Hamilton (2A)
2006: China Spring (3A)
2009: Midway (4A), Robinson (3A)
2013: Mexia (3A)
2014: La Vega (3A)
2020: Fairfield (4A)
Boys Soccer
1985: Reicher (TCIL)
1987: Reicher (TAPPS)
1988: Reicher (TAPPS)
1990: Reicher (TAPPS)
1991: Reicher (TAPPS)
2002: Reicher (TAPPS 4A), Midway (4A)
2013: University (4A)
Baseball
1959: Moore (PVIL 3A)
1960: Moore (PVIL 3A)
1963: Moore (PVIL 4A)
1964: Carver (PVIL 3A)
1966: Moore (PVIL 4A)
1967: Moore (PVIL 4A)
1975: Reicher
1981: Bremond (1A)
1983: Valley Mills (1A)
1987: China Spring (2A)
1989: China Spring (2A)
1991: Valley Mills (1A); Waco Christian (TAPPS 2A)
1992: Valley Mills (1A)
1993: China Spring (2A); Parkview (TAPPS 1A)
1994: Belton (4A)
1999: West (3A)
2000: China Spring (3A)
2001: Bremond (1A)
2003: Midway (4A), Lorena (3A)
2006: Reicher (TAPPS 4A)
2010: Reicher (TAPPS 3A)
2007: Rogers (2A)
2008: Salado (2A), Bosqueville (1A)
2010: Rogers (2A)
2011: Cameron Yoe (2A)
2015: West (Class 3A)
2016: West (Class 3A)
2017: Abbott (Class 1A)
Softball
1988: Reicher (TAPPS)
1993: Vanguard (TAPPS 2A)
1996: Blooming Grove (2A)
1997: Waco Covenant (TAPPS 1A)
1998: Midway (4A); Vanguard (TAPPS 4A)
1999: Robinson (3A); Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2000: Troy (2A)
2001: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2007: Troy (2A), Bosqueville (1A)
2010: Midway (4A), Reicher (TAPPS 3A)
2012: Crawford (2A)
2014: Crawford (2A); Vanguard (TAPPS 1A/2A); Reicher (TAPPS 4A)
2016: West (3A)
2017: Reicher (TAPPS Division III)
2019: Crawford (Class 2A), Reicher (TAPPS Division III)
Boys Golf
1951: Lampasas (1A)
1952: Lampasas (1A)
1973: Salado (Class B)
1981: Mart (2A), Salado (1A)
1982: Salado (1A)
1983: Salado (1A)
1984: China Spring (3A), Salado (1A)
1985: China Spring (3A)
1986: Salado (1A)
1987: China Spring (2A)
1988: China Spring (2A)
1989: China Spring (2A)
1997: Hamilton (2A), Meridian (1A)
1998: Mexia (3A), Hamilton (2A)
1999: Hamilton (2A)
2005: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2006: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2007: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2008: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2009: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A), Gatesville (3A)
2010: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2011: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2012: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2013: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2014: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2015: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2016: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
Girls Golf
1982: Salado (1A)
1985: Belton (4A)
1988: Belton (4A)
1993: China Spring (2A)
1994: China Spring (2A)
1997: China Spring (3A)
1998: China Spring (3A), Hamilton (2A)
1999: Hamilton (2A)
2000: Hamilton (2A)
2001: Hamilton (2A)
2002: Salado (2A)
2003: Salado (2A)
2006: Salado (2A)
2010: Salado (2A)
2013: Salado (2A)
2013: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2014: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2015: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2016: Vanguard (TAPPS 3A)
2019: McGregor (3A)
Boys Track
1909: Belton
1914: Marlin
1918: Hillsboro (1A)
1924: Corsicana State Home (B)
1931: Jewett (B)
1932: Jewett (B)
1949: Troy (PVIL D)
1951: Cameron Thomas (PVIL 1A)
1952: Calvert (PVIL 1A)
1953: Temple Dunbar (PVIL 2A); West Dunbar (PVIL 1A)
1955: Rosebud Wilson (1A); Hubbard Ash Creek (PVIL B)
1958: Rosebud Wilson (PVIL 1A)
1966: Jewett Carter (PVIL B)
1967: Cameron Thomas (PVIL 1A)
1970: Mart (1A)
1975: Hearne (2A)
1976: Lampasas (3A)
1977: Rockdale (2A), Meridian (B)
1978: Killeen (4A), Mart (1A), Wortham (B)
1979: Killeen (4A)
1980: Killeen (4A)
1983: Bremond (1A)
1984: Bremond (1A)
1991: Killeen (5A), Marlin (3A)
1992: Calvert (1A)
1993: Connally (3A), Chilton (1A)
2000: Hearne (3A)
2001: Parkview (TAPPS 1A)
2005: Reicher (TAPPS 4A)
2007: Copperas Cove (4A)
2009: Reicher (TAPPS 3A)
2010: Reicher (TAPPS 3A)
2014: Rosebud-Lott (2A); Live Oak (TCAL 2A)
2019: La Vega (4A)
Girls Track
1956: Troy (PVIL C)
1957: Marlin Washington (PVIL 2A)
1958: Marlin Washington (PVIL 2A)
1960: Cameron Thomas (PVIL 1A)
1961: Moore (PVIL 4A)
1962: Marlin Washington (PVIL 3A)
1963: Marlin Washington (PVIL 3A)
1964: Valley Mills Junior High (PVIL B)
1968: Fairfield Linden (PVIL 2A)
1974: Robinson (1A)
1976: Midway (3A)
1977: Meridian (B)
1979: Reicher (TCIL)
1989: Corsicana (4A)
1992: Fairfield (3A)
1993: Fairfield (3A)
1995: La Vega (3A)
1996: Groesbeck (3A)
2006: Hubbard (1A)
2007: Reicher (TAPPS 3A)
2008: Reicher (TAPPS 3A)
2010: Cameron Yoe (2A)
2011: Cameron Yoe (2A)
2012: Connally (3A)
2013: Live Oak (TCAL 2A)
