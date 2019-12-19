ARLINGTON – Throughout the course of this football season, Mart coach Kevin Hoffman has said that his team is going to stick to its identity and play to its strengths.
The Panthers did that one more time in the Class 2A Division II state championship game and, one more time, they lifted the state championship trophy.
Mart made big plays in the running game, refused to panic when it fell behind, and came up with game-changing defensive stops in the second half on the way to a 25-20 victory over Hamlin on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
In doing so, the Panthers (13-3) claimed their third consecutive state championship and eighth in program history.
“They’ve separated themselves from any other group that’s ever come through Mart, Texas,” Hoffman said. “Last year was the only group to go back-to-back and now these three (Mart seniors) are part of a group that’s won three in a row.”
In 2018, Mart flew past Gruver for a 76-33 state-title victory on the same field at AT&T Stadium. This time around was a completely different story.
Hamlin (12-3) established a 14-6 lead in the first half and then threatened to swing momentum back to its side late in the fourth quarter.
Pied Pipers quarterback Braydin Warner threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Austin Lozano with 2:22 left on the clock, cutting the Panthers’ lead to five. Mart senior Kyler Martin broke up the two-point-conversion pass in the end zone.
And when Hamlin tried an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, Martin was there again to catch the grounder and secure the Panthers’ victory.
“I knew my job,” Martin said. “It was easy. Just catch the ball.”
Mart running back Roddrell Freeman, who rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, bulldozed his way for a 10-yard gain that gave the Panthers a first down with about a minute left on the clock. That run meant that Hamlin couldn’t get its hands back on the ball and Mart’s celebration began.
“For us to recover the onside kick and run out the clock, my emotions, I kind of lost it there a little bit,” Hoffman said. “Again, I said last week, I live my life through these kids.”
Fitting that it was one of Mart’s super sophomores that made the biggest play of the day.
The Panthers led 18-14 late in the third quarter when Warner rolled to his right on a third-and-eight from the Pied Piper 22. The Hamlin quarterback tried to hit Lozano in the middle of the field, which was exactly what Mart defensive back Klyderion Campbell wanted.
“I knew that he was going to try to throw to (Lozano) and I baited him to throw it straight to him,” Campbell said. “I picked it off and ran home.”
Campbell’s 33-yard interception return for a touchdown capped Mart’s run of 18-straight points and put the Panthers ahead 25-14.
Hamlin kept coming and had a first and goal at the Mart 7 with a little less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But when a shotgun snap got away from wildcat back Jevon Williams, Freeman fell on the loose ball.
That was the fourth takeaway for the Mart defense and the Panthers won the turnover category, 4-0.
“I’ve always believed in my 29 years of coaching that, No. 1 you need to be able to run the football, No. 2 you need to be able to stop the run and, No. 3 you need to win the turnover battle,” Hoffman said.
Mart battled back from an early deficit to lead 18-14 at the break.
Panthers defensive back Kei’Shawn Clater made the key play of the first half when he intercepted a Warner pass inside the Mart 25 and returned it out to the 40.
Clater’s interception, with four minutes left in the second quarter, gave the Panthers time to score a go-ahead touchdown before the break.
Mart’s offense capitalized, spurred on by Martin’s 37-yard run to the Pied Pipers’ 9. Two plays later, Freeman scored on a six-yard run to give the Panthers the four-point advantage they took to halftime.
Hamlin blocked Mart’s extra-point attempt on the Panthers’ first touchdown. The Pied Pipers then stopped a pair of two-point run attempts later in the half.
Hamlin’s offense made its share of big plays to own the momentum for a big chunk of the first and second quarters.
Williams broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown that put his team up 14-6 with 3:08 remaining in the first quarter. Williams had 115 rushing yards on nine carries in the first half and Warner passed for 100 yards.
But the Mart defense countered with two sacks and Clater’s interception.
Hamlin had 59 seconds left in the second quarter after Mart scored to take the lead. Warner connected with wide receiver Austin Brown for a 29-yard gain to the Mart 33. But on the next play, Panthers defensive lineman Chris Bledsoe stripped the ball from Lozano and De’Traevion Medlock recovered for Mart.
Freeman, who had a 59-yard touchdown run on Mart’s first possession of the game, rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He led the Panthers attack that produced 244 yards on the ground in that period.
While Williams had a productive first half, the Panthers clamped down on him and held the Pied Pipers running back to 137 yards on 17 carries by game’s end.
Campbell, who had five tackles to go along with his pick six, was named the state title game’s outstanding defensive player.
Freeman took the honor on the offensive side. Along with his game-high rushing total, the Mart junior had three tackles, including a sack, on defense.
“I’m glad he’s on our team,” Hoffman said. “We’re going to hand him the ball, we’re going to snap him the ball and we might throw him the ball. Roddrell’s our bell cow. Everybody knows that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.