The state champion Fairfield girls basketball team put three players on the Class 4A all-tournament team, led by tournament MVP McKinna Brackens.
Brackens, a versatile freshman who can play in either the backcourt or frontcourt, had the game-tying basket with two seconds in regulation of Fairfield’s 40-39 overtime win over Argyle on Saturday. She averaged 12 points and 11.5 rebounds in Fairfield’s two state wins.
She was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Braden Bossier and Jada Clark, along with Argyle’s Rhyle McKinney and Brooklyn Carl.
