Tennis playoffs, anyone?
A trio of Central Texas teams – Midway, China Spring and Groesbeck – swept through district in UIL team tennis and will move on to the regional playoffs this week. They’ll be joined in the playoffs by Mexia, Gatesville and Robinson, who advanced as third or fourth-place finishers in district.
None of the local district champs are strangers to this stage.
Midway (14-3) wrapped up its 18th straight district title, and will play Rockwall on Tuesday, with a potential matchup looming with Allen on Thursday. Troy Simonek’s team is made up of Bryce Boland, Alden Abshire, Drew Pinkstaff, Matt Stamey, Trey Cofer, Jonathan Gilmore, Jack Corwin, Quinn Daniel, Allison Lee, Julianna Lewis, Stephanie Witsell, Codi McMillan, Lexie Kimmel and Kate Schmeltekopf.
China Spring moves onto the playoffs with a 9-0 record, and will play the winner of Carthage and Palestine in the area playoff round on Thursday. China Spring reached the regional finals last year, and head coach Gayla Parker’s team is led by Tanner Varga, Charlie Bevins,Riley Bradburn, Gabriel Byrd, Emily Dark, Lance London, Briana Marascia, Abby Oakley, Lauren Dunham, Kennadee Fisk and Shane Varga.
Groesbeck pocketed the 19-4A district title this season, the first in which 3A schools could play on the 4A level. The Goats have a bye through bi-district, and will face Academy in the area playoffs on Thursday in Robinson.
Longtime Groesbeck coach Jim Longbotham has come out of retirement to lead the team, assisted by Midway ex Jimmy Brooks. The Goat roster includes Colby McWhorter, Hanna DeFriend, Riley Malloy, Andrea Smith, Hayden Mills, Makenzee Lowther, Trevor Menzell, MaKenzie Carroll, Trent Lowe, Lindsey Fluesche and Emily Menzel.
Other local playoff action will pit Mexia against Center in bi-district, while Robinson and Gatesville both have byes into the area round. Gatesville will play the Center-Mexia winner, while Robinson will get the winner of Hudson and Madisonville.
The UIL state team tennis tournament is slated for Oct. 30-31 at Texas A&M in College Station.
