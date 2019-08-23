GHOLSON — Good luck catching C.J. Hutchison. Startled jackrabbits are less elusive than this guy.
Hutchison put his astounding slipperiness on display in leading up to this very story. He missed a post-practice interview due to a conflict with his work schedule at Sonic. We were able to catch up eventually on the phone, but be warned — he’s a crafty one when it comes to dodging oncoming traffic.
Oh, and he’s hard to tackle, too.
Gholson’s senior running back isn’t an especially large young man. He stands about 5-6 and weighs 160 pounds, and that may be on a good day. He’s not loud, either. His head coach, Jarratt Shipp, admits that C.J. can be more than a little bashful.
Toss him a football and give him at least an inch of daylight, though, and he transforms into an air raid siren — a towering noisemaker.
Hutchison led Central Texas six-man players in rushing last year with 2,002 yards, averaging more than 14 yards per carry. He ran for 28 touchdowns, passed for eight more, and hit paydirt twice on receptions.
Give C.J. an inch, and he’ll take a mile. OK, more like 80 yards.
“Man, I would say it’s his quickness,” said Shipp when asked what makes Hutchison so special. “He’s only 5-6, so he’s a pretty small man, but he’s usually the quickest kid on the field. He’s hard to tackle, very elusive. … I’ve been coaching for 10 years, and he’s the best player I’ve coached.”
What makes Hutchison’s numbers all the more impressive is that he compiled them in just 10 games. Gholson jumped out with seven wins in its first seven games, the best start in school history. But the Wildcats weren’t able to ride that momentum into the playoffs, closing out the year with three district defeats.
“It was the Abbott game that did us in, because everybody got hurt after that game,” Hutchison said, unable to conceal a wistful tone. “It was raining and wet that night, and guys were falling and slipping. After we beat Abbott (34-8), we just fell apart, because almost the whole team was hurt.”
Looking back, Shipp labeled those injuries “catastrophic.” But the Wildcats are hoping to transfer that pain to pleasure this autumn. If nothing else, the end-of-year tailspin ignited a potent fire in the players.
“We’ve got people that are hard-working, ready to go win district, ready to win,” newcomer Cameron Anderson said. “We’re ready to work hard.”
It’s a team game, and Gholson will need contributions from throughout its lineup. Nevertheless, it’s also true that as C.J. goes, so go the Wildcats.
And man, can he go. Watching his highlight reel from last year gives you a tiny taste — maybe an amuse-bouche — of a young Barry Sanders. His zigs and zags and wiggles and cuts are instinctive. Sure, there are fewer tacklers to worry about in the six-man game. Hutchison still escapes from predicaments that would yield a 10-yard loss for an ordinary back.
“I started playing football in sixth grade,” Hutchison said. “I always kind of saw things from a different perspective. I would watch the defense’s feet, see how they moved, and tried to react to that.”
Even when Gholson’s opponents get the ball back, Hutchison haunts their nightmares. Shipp called him the Wildcats’ best defender, too. Hutchison lines up at defensive end, where his sheer speed forces the quarterback to either get rid of the ball in a hurry or risk getting tossed on his tookus.
“He rushes every play,” Shipp said. “You never worry about sending that kid, because even if he over-pursues, he’s so quick that he can correct himself and still make a tackle.”
Hutchison’s teammates are glad that C.J. is on their side.
“He’s fun to watch,” said fellow running back Julio Salinas.
Added Anderson: “He’s a good running back. He can cut, he’s fast, and he doesn’t fumble the ball that much.”
Asked if Hutchison makes Gholson’s own players look silly sometimes at practice, Anderson stiffened his neck. You had to admire his confidence, even if possibly unfounded. “We haven’t really put on pads yet and so we haven’t really hit him yet, but I’m sure I could take him down,” Anderson said, as several teammates chuckled nearby, in a C.J.’s-going-to-get-you posture.
Fortunately for Gholson, Hutchison saves his most marvelous magic tricks for fall Friday nights. Whether it’s dodging an approaching reporter with notebook in tow, or faking out a nostrils-flared linebacker hell-bent on bringing him to the turf, C.J. is adept at disappearing.
“God just really blessed C.J. with some ability that a lot of other kids don’t have,” Shipp said.