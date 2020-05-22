A little more than a year ago, McGregor junior golfer Paige Gilstrap stood with her teammates on the stage, near the scoreboard at Grey Rock Golf Club in Austin.
It was one of those blissful moments as the Lady Bulldogs had just won the Class 3A girls’ golf state tournament and Gilstrap claimed the individual silver medal.
Gilstrap was joined by her sister, sophomore Maggie Parmer, sophomore Kiley Coats, freshman Abby DeJesus and senior Bella Valdez.
The McGregor team dedicated their victory to former McGregor teacher and coach Jerry Lynch, who died suddenly last April in an ATV crash.
“I think our being able to do something greater for our community and to be able to play for Coach Lynch, to show that we could come together and play for her and receive the medal was a great part,” Gilstrap said this week as she reflected on her junior season.
Another exciting element was that the McGregor team returned a loaded lineup of players, including Gilstrap, Parmer, Coats and DeJesus.
During the spring season, the Lady Bulldogs won a tournament at Sammons Park Golf Course, competing against several 5A and 6A programs, and another in Cameron. They also finished high in the team standings in Marble Falls and Brenham while playing against bigger schools.
“We went to Marble Falls and the first day we didn’t play very well,” McGregor coach Jason Parsons said. “That second day we came out and, man, we found a match that just struck the rest of the season. We were playing about as good as we were this time last year going into spring break and then, unfortunately, the coronavirus happened.”
Although golf in general has been one of the sports least affected by social distancing measures, high school golf was suspended along with everything else when the state and nation reacted to COVID-19 in mid-March.
The UIL hesitated to call off spring competition, but eventually, when Texas governor Greg Abbott closed schools for the remainder of the spring, the governing body of public school athletics had to fall in line.
“When I first got (the news), I kind of went through the five stages of grief,” Coats said. “At first, I was pretty mad about it. I was like, ‘Are you kidding? We’re never going to get this year back. That’s ridiculous.’ And then as we got closer to state and stuff, and I started seeing pictures from (the 2019 state championship team) pop up, I was really sad knowing that we’re not going to be able to have that feeling again.”
Parsons, who is wrapping up his 21st year of coaching and teaching, was a first-time state champion coach as he guided the Lady Bulldogs to the title last May. This season’s version of McGregor girls’ golf was the most loaded team he’s ever had.
Gilstrap, who has signed to play NCAA Division I college golf at The Citadel next fall, was taking aim at the individual state title.
“I had been tweaking some things in my swing,” Gilstrap said. “This season was supposed to be the time to finally get my swing where it needs to be or where I want it to be. I was really looking forward to that. Those tournaments that we did have, I was able to showcase that a little bit.”
Gilstrap shot a final round of 3-over-par 75 and was six shots behind 3A individual gold medalist Mason Garrett of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in 2019. It might have been a great shootout at state because Garrett, a Midwestern State signee, is also a senior.
The McGregor team staked a 12-stroke lead after the first day at Grey Rock in last year’s state tournament with a score of 357. The Lady Bulldogs stepped on the gas in the final round as they improved to 335 and won the title by 34 strokes.
Because of that, the McGregor team was playing with a ton of confidence this spring.
Parsons said it’s the season of “What might have been?” That’s the case for thousands of athletes across the state and country.
In that way, the Lady Bulldogs are lucky to have capitalized on an opportunity in 2019.
“Last year was the coolest experience ever,” Coats said. “The good luck texts and then coming home and there was a banquet the next day and getting standing ovations from our home town. That was the coolest thing. Knowing that we did get that feeling and we have the gold medal and the ring to prove it, that’s a little bit of a consolation. But, of course, it would’ve been nice to go back-to-back.”
