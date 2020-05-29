There’s something about how good it was then that makes it difficult to talk about now.
The Crawford softball team experienced the absolute highs of competition when they rallied on two straight days for victories in the Class 2A state semifinals and final on May 29 and 30 of 2019 at McCombs Field in Austin.
In the championship game, top-ranked Crawford faced No. 2 Thorndale in the kind of clash that lives up to the hype. The Lady Bulldogs built a 7-3 lead through the top of the fifth inning.
But Crawford stormed back one more time.
Kyla Mach capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth with a single to left that scored Addie Weaver and Grace Powell.
Makenzie Dunbar, who claimed state MVP and Super Centex Player of the Year honors, took over in the circle and retired nine consecutive batters in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
With Powell on base in the bottom of the eighth, Dunbar sent a shot over the leftfielder’s head for the game winning run.
Crawford claimed an 8-7 victory and the school’s third softball state championship under head coach Kirk Allen.
“To be able to look up in the stands and see our entire community and family and friends, everyone was there cheering us on,” Dunbar said. “It felt awesome to have everyone behind you.”
That made the Lady Pirates hungry for more and there was reason to believe they could feast in the spring of 2020.
Crawford returned most of its lineup, including seven senior starters for its title defense this spring. Two of those players — Peyton Elmore and Courtney Allen, the daughters of Lady Pirates head coach Kirk Allen and assistant Brent Elmore — were rehabbing from ACL injuries and could only watch from the dugout during 2019’s title run.
However, like athletes around the world this spring, the Crawford softball players had their season ended by the response to the coronavirus.
When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that schools would remain closed for the rest of the semester in mid-April, the UIL was forced to cancel competition.
That hit hard for the Lady Pirates.
“Me and most all the girls on the team, we cried for two days straight,” Dunbar said. “It was a tough time, definitely. We FaceTimed. We talked about it a lot. A couple weeks after that decision was made, we all got together and watched a movie. We were in our trucks, separated on the tailgates. So we could talk.”
The shut down derailed Crawford’s momentum. The Lady Pirates basketball team reached the regional semifinal round of the playoffs, which meant they kept going until the end of February. The basketball players practiced twice with the rest of the softball team and played a few games before the season was halted and the whole world turned its attention to COVID-19.
With graduation a little more than a week away, Allen said he’s still trying to process what happened.
“At first, I was trying to be so strong for everybody,” Allen said. “I have a hard time talking about it. You’re just on edge all the time. It’s very difficult. We felt what we felt last year together and we all just wanted to have another shot at that. You think, ‘We’re going to get to do this one more time together.’ Nothing’s guaranteed. You don’t know if you’re going to get back to state. Being in the playoffs, that emotion, that’s when you really, really grow as a team.”
Dunbar said there is some consolation in the fact that she will play college softball. She’s signed with and will join the Tarleton State squad in the fall. Likewise, Mach is headed to play at University of Texas-Tyler and Powell, a junior, is committed to Baylor.
For Dunbar, the memories of simple things like staying in a hotel with her teammates at the state tournament, braiding each other’s hair into corn rows and bonding remain as happy memories of high school softball.
That’s the sweet part of a bittersweet moment in sports history.
“It brings a lot of emotions, good and bad,” Dunbar said. “A year ago today was our semifinal game. I don’t know. I can’t even believe that this all happened. I wish we could’ve gone back again to defend our title because it was like the best time of our lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.