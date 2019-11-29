Friday's scores
CLASS 6A Division I
Region I Regional
Duncanville 45, Arlington Martin 17
Region II Regional
Converse Judson 69, Laredo United 21
Region III Regional
Galena Park North Shore 56, Katy 35
Region IV Regional
Lake Travis 52, Weslaco 17
CLASS 6A Division II
Region II Regional
Dallas Jesuit 28, Klein Collins 21
Region IV Regional
Austin Westlake 45, Weslaco East 14
SA Northside Brandeis 21, Edinburg Vela 14
CLASS 5A Division I
Region I Regional
Denton Ryan 58, Abilene Cooper 20
Region II Regional
Frisco Lone Star 33, Dallas Highland Park 27, OT
Lancaster 34, Frisco Independence 10
Region III Regional
Alvin Shadow Creek 36, Richmond Foster 31
Manor 17, Cedar Park 14
Region IV Regional
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 56, CC Miller 49
SA Wagner 48, San Antonio Harlan 46
CLASS 5A Division II
Region I Regional
Lubbock Cooper 58, Canyon Randall 14
WF Rider 56, Wichita Falls 20
Region II Regional
Aledo 34, Red Oak 14
Ennis 17, Frisco 0
Region IIII Regional
Manvel 55, Barbers Hill 35
CLASS 4A Division I
Region I Regional
Dumas 38, Decatur 35
Springtown 63, Andrews 20
Region II Regional
Argyle 42, Brownwood 14
Region III Regional
Carthage 52, Crandall 21
Midlothian Heritage 28, Palestine 0
Region IV Regional
Liberty Hill 24, El Campo 6
CLASS 4A Division II
Region I Regional
Iowa Park 57, Glen Rose 27
Midland Greenwood 41, Lubbock Estacado 14
Region II Regional
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Sunnyvale 28
Region III Regional
Silsbee 35, Giddings 14
West Orange-Stark 24, Bellville 14
Region IV Regional
Geronimo Navarro 31, Sinton 22
Wimberley 42, Rockport-Fulton 41
CLASS 3A Division I
Region I Regional
Brock 20, Bushland 17, OT
Pilot Point 26, Wall 7
Region II Regional
Gladewater 27, Winnsboro 7
Pottsboro 38, Malakoff 31
Region III Regional
Region IV Regional
Columbus 34, Vanderbilt Industrial 28
Hallettsville 28, George West 21
CLASS 3A Division II
Region I Regional
Abernathy 62, Friona 14
Canadian 55, Cisco 28
Region II Regional
Gunter 47, Rogers 14
Holliday 33, Lexington 14
Region III Regional
Daingerfield 30, Newton 26
Omaha Pewitt 53, Bells 20
Region IV Regional
East Bernard 28, Comfort 6
Ganado 28, Poth 14
CLASS 2A Division I
Region I Regional
Hawley 22, Sundown 21
Post 48, Stinnett West Texas 14
Region II Regional
San Saba 57, Bogata Rivercrest 14
Valley View 33, Crawford 14
Region III Regional
Groveton 42, Joaquin 28
San Augustine 47, Harleton 21
Region IV Regional
Holland 26, Mason 0
Refugio 45, Shiner 43
CLASS 2A Division II
Region I Regional
Stratford 25, Gruver 6
Wink 28, Vega 21
Region II Regional
Hamlin 56, Wheeler 22
Wellington 44, Windthorst 14
Region III Regional
Region IV Regional
Falls City 55, Granger 8
CLASS 1A Six-Man Division I
Region I Quarterfinal
McLean 59, White Deer 12
Region III Quarterfinal
Blum 54, Saint Jo 30
Region IV Quarterfinal
Jonesboro 83, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 34
CLASS 1A Six-Man Division II
Region I Quarterfinal
Matador Motley County 62, Groom 56
Region II Quarterfinal
Blackwell 62, Jayton 54
Region IV Quarterfinal
Richland Springs 72, Oakwood 12
TAPPS 6-Man Division I
Semifinal
Dallas Lakehill 52, Giddings State School 6
Houston Emery/Weiner School 48, Frisco Lone Star 38
TAPPS 6-Man Division II
Semifinal
New Braunfels Christian 56, Conroe Covenant 34
Watauga Harvest 53, Bryan Allen Academy 8
TAPPS 6-Man Division III
Semifinal
Weatherford Christian 66, Spring Branch Living Rock 36
TAPPS 11-Man Division II
Semifinal
Austin Regents 35, Houston Second Baptist 0
TAPPS 11-Man Division IV
Semifinal
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 29, Muenster Sacred Heart 0
Thursday's score
Class 1A Division II
Region III final
Strawn 64, Gordon 40
