Friday's scores

CLASS 6A Division I

Region I Regional

Duncanville 45, Arlington Martin 17

Region II Regional

Converse Judson 69, Laredo United 21

Region III Regional

Galena Park North Shore 56, Katy 35

Region IV Regional

Lake Travis 52, Weslaco 17

CLASS 6A Division II

Region II Regional

Dallas Jesuit 28, Klein Collins 21

Region IV Regional

Austin Westlake 45, Weslaco East 14

SA Northside Brandeis 21, Edinburg Vela 14

CLASS 5A Division I

Region I Regional

Denton Ryan 58, Abilene Cooper 20

Region II Regional

Frisco Lone Star 33, Dallas Highland Park 27, OT

Lancaster 34, Frisco Independence 10

Region III Regional

Alvin Shadow Creek 36, Richmond Foster 31

Manor 17, Cedar Park 14

Region IV Regional

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 56, CC Miller 49

SA Wagner 48, San Antonio Harlan 46

CLASS 5A Division II

Region I Regional

Lubbock Cooper 58, Canyon Randall 14

WF Rider 56, Wichita Falls 20

Region II Regional

Aledo 34, Red Oak 14

Ennis 17, Frisco 0

Region IIII Regional

Manvel 55, Barbers Hill 35

CLASS 4A Division I

Region I Regional

Dumas 38, Decatur 35

Springtown 63, Andrews 20

Region II Regional

Argyle 42, Brownwood 14

La Vega 45, Melissa 42

Region III Regional

Carthage 52, Crandall 21

Midlothian Heritage 28, Palestine 0

Region IV Regional

Liberty Hill 24, El Campo 6

CLASS 4A Division II

Region I Regional

Iowa Park 57, Glen Rose 27

Midland Greenwood 41, Lubbock Estacado 14

Region II Regional

Gilmer 35, Connally 21

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Sunnyvale 28

Region III Regional

Silsbee 35, Giddings 14

West Orange-Stark 24, Bellville 14

Region IV Regional

Geronimo Navarro 31, Sinton 22

Wimberley 42, Rockport-Fulton 41

CLASS 3A Division I

Region I Regional

Brock 20, Bushland 17, OT

Pilot Point 26, Wall 7

Region II Regional

Gladewater 27, Winnsboro 7

Pottsboro 38, Malakoff 31

Region III Regional

Grandview 45, Cameron Yoe 14

Troy 9, Whitney 7

Region IV Regional

Columbus 34, Vanderbilt Industrial 28

Hallettsville 28, George West 21

CLASS 3A Division II

Region I Regional

Abernathy 62, Friona 14

Canadian 55, Cisco 28

Region II Regional

Gunter 47, Rogers 14

Holliday 33, Lexington 14

Region III Regional

Daingerfield 30, Newton 26

Omaha Pewitt 53, Bells 20

Region IV Regional

East Bernard 28, Comfort 6

Ganado 28, Poth 14

CLASS 2A Division I

Region I Regional

Hawley 22, Sundown 21

Post 48, Stinnett West Texas 14

Region II Regional

San Saba 57, Bogata Rivercrest 14

Valley View 33, Crawford 14

Region III Regional

Groveton 42, Joaquin 28

San Augustine 47, Harleton 21

Region IV Regional

Holland 26, Mason 0

Refugio 45, Shiner 43

CLASS 2A Division II

Region I Regional

Stratford 25, Gruver 6

Wink 28, Vega 21

Region II Regional

Hamlin 56, Wheeler 22

Wellington 44, Windthorst 14

Region III Regional

Mart 59, Grapeland 8

Muenster 24, Dawson 14

Region IV Regional

Bremond 41, Flatonia 35

Falls City 55, Granger 8

CLASS 1A Six-Man Division I

Region I Quarterfinal

McLean 59, White Deer 12

Region III Quarterfinal

Blum 54, Saint Jo 30

Region IV Quarterfinal

Jonesboro 83, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 34

CLASS 1A Six-Man Division II

Region I Quarterfinal

Matador Motley County 62, Groom 56

Region II Quarterfinal

Blackwell 62, Jayton 54

Region IV Quarterfinal

Richland Springs 72, Oakwood 12

TAPPS 6-Man Division I

Semifinal

Dallas Lakehill 52, Giddings State School 6

Houston Emery/Weiner School 48, Frisco Lone Star 38

TAPPS 6-Man Division II

Semifinal

New Braunfels Christian 56, Conroe Covenant 34

Watauga Harvest 53, Bryan Allen Academy 8

TAPPS 6-Man Division III

Semifinal

Weatherford Christian 66, Spring Branch Living Rock 36

TAPPS 11-Man Division II

Semifinal

Austin Regents 35, Houston Second Baptist 0

TAPPS 11-Man Division IV

Semifinal

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 29, Muenster Sacred Heart 0

Thursday's score

Class 1A Division II

Region III final

Strawn 64, Gordon 40

