Thursday's scores

Class 6A Division II

Region III Area

Cypress Creek 35, Katy Mayde Creek 14

Class 5A Division I

Region II Area

Dallas Highland Park 63, Magnolia 28

Region IV Area

CC Miller 56, SA Southwest 6

Class 5A Division II

Region I Area

WF Rider 63, EP Hanks 27

Class 4A Division I

Region I Area

Decatur 69, Clint Mountain View 0

Dumas 23, Seminole 15 Springtown 53, Clint 15

Class 4A Division II

Region II Area

Melissa 40, China Spring 31

Class 3A Division I

Region I Area

Brock 55, Denver City 14

Region II Area

Malakoff 53, Jefferson 41

Class 2A Division I

Region I Area

Hawley 44, New Deal 13

Region II Area

San Saba 54, Collinsville 6

Region IV Area

Refugio 49, Thorndale 20

Class 2A Division II

Region I Area

Stratford 67, McCamey 14

Region II Area

Hamlin 55, Quanah 7

Class 1A Division I

Region II Regional

Rankin 76, Ropesville Ropes 30

Class 1A Division II

Region III Regional

Gordon 52, Bynum 6

Strawn 62, Cranfills Gap 14

TAPPS 6-Man Division III

Regional

Weatherford Christian 68, Greenville Christian 19

