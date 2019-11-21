Thursday's scores
Class 6A Division II
Region III Area
Cypress Creek 35, Katy Mayde Creek 14
Class 5A Division I
Region II Area
Dallas Highland Park 63, Magnolia 28
Region IV Area
CC Miller 56, SA Southwest 6
Class 5A Division II
Region I Area
WF Rider 63, EP Hanks 27
Class 4A Division I
Region I Area
Decatur 69, Clint Mountain View 0
Dumas 23, Seminole 15 Springtown 53, Clint 15
Class 4A Division II
Region II Area
Melissa 40, China Spring 31
Class 3A Division I
Region I Area
Brock 55, Denver City 14
Region II Area
Malakoff 53, Jefferson 41
Class 2A Division I
Region I Area
Hawley 44, New Deal 13
Region II Area
San Saba 54, Collinsville 6
Region IV Area
Refugio 49, Thorndale 20
Class 2A Division II
Region I Area
Stratford 67, McCamey 14
Region II Area
Hamlin 55, Quanah 7
Class 1A Division I
Region II Regional
Rankin 76, Ropesville Ropes 30
Class 1A Division II
Region III Regional
Gordon 52, Bynum 6
Strawn 62, Cranfills Gap 14
TAPPS 6-Man Division III
Regional
Weatherford Christian 68, Greenville Christian 19 ——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
