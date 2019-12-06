Friday's scores

CLASS 6A Division II

Region IV Quarterfinal

Austin Westlake 42, SA Northside Brandeis 14

CLASS 5A Division I

Region II Quarterfinal

Frisco Lone Star 38, Lancaster 20

Region IV Quarterfinal

SA Wagner 74, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14

CLASS 5A Division II

Region I Quarterfinal

Lubbock Cooper 38, WF Rider 17

Region II Quarterfinal

Aledo 43, Ennis 36

CLASS 4A Division I

Quarterfinal

Carthage 24, Midlothian Heritage 7

Springtown 56, Dumas 39

Waco La Vega 44, Argyle 20

CLASS 4A Division II

Quarterfinal

Midland Greenwood 36, Iowa Park 33

Silsbee 35, West Orange-Stark 28

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Gilmer 21

Wimberley 42, Geronimo Navarro 12

CLASS 3A Division I

Region I Quarterfinal

Brock 31, Pilot Point 21

Region II Quarterfinal

Pottsboro 35, Gladewater 34, 2OT

Region III Quarterfinal

Grandview 34, Troy 13

Region IV Quarterfinal

Columbus 48, Hallettsville 25

CLASS 3A Division II

Region I Quarterfinal

Canadian 35, Abernathy 31

Region II Quarterfinal

Gunter 27, Holliday 9

Region III Quarterfinal

Omaha Pewitt 45, Daingerfield 42

Region IV Quarterfinal

CLASS 2A Division I

Region I Quarterfinal

Post 52, Hawley 42

Region II Quarterfinal

Valley View 14, San Saba 12

Region III Quarterfinal

San Augustine 48, Groveton 28

CLASS 2A Division II

Region I Quarterfinal

Stratford 42, Wink 13

Region II Quarterfinal

Hamlin 43, Wellington 22

Region III Quarterfinal

Mart 53, Muenster 7

Region IV Quarterfinal

Falls City 35, Bremond 28

CLASS 1A Six-Man Division I

Semifinal

Blum 52, Jonesboro 30

CLASS 1A Six-Man Division II

Semifinal

Matador Motley County 56, Blackwell 44

Richland Springs 62, Strawn 14

East Bernard 30, Ganado 10

TAPPS 11-Man Division I

Final

Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, Plano John Paul II 14

TAPPS 11-Man Division II

Final

Cedar Hill Trinity 48, Austin Regents 19

Thursday's scores

CLASS 2A Division I

Region IV Quarterfinal

Refugio 49, Holland 12

TAPPS 6-Man Division I

Final

Houston Emery/Weiner School 31, Dallas Lakehill 20

TAPPS 6-Man Division II

Final

Watauga Harvest 60, New Braunfels Christian 52

TAPPS 6-Man Division III

Final

Fredericksburg Heritage 46, Weatherford Christian 26

———

