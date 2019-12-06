Friday's scores
CLASS 6A Division II
Region IV Quarterfinal
Austin Westlake 42, SA Northside Brandeis 14
CLASS 5A Division I
Region II Quarterfinal
Frisco Lone Star 38, Lancaster 20
Region IV Quarterfinal
SA Wagner 74, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14
CLASS 5A Division II
Region I Quarterfinal
Lubbock Cooper 38, WF Rider 17
Region II Quarterfinal
Aledo 43, Ennis 36
CLASS 4A Division I
Quarterfinal
Carthage 24, Midlothian Heritage 7
Springtown 56, Dumas 39
Waco La Vega 44, Argyle 20
CLASS 4A Division II
Quarterfinal
Midland Greenwood 36, Iowa Park 33
Silsbee 35, West Orange-Stark 28
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Gilmer 21
Wimberley 42, Geronimo Navarro 12
CLASS 3A Division I
Region I Quarterfinal
Brock 31, Pilot Point 21
Region II Quarterfinal
Pottsboro 35, Gladewater 34, 2OT
Region III Quarterfinal
Grandview 34, Troy 13
Region IV Quarterfinal
Columbus 48, Hallettsville 25
CLASS 3A Division II
Region I Quarterfinal
Canadian 35, Abernathy 31
Region II Quarterfinal
Gunter 27, Holliday 9
Region III Quarterfinal
Omaha Pewitt 45, Daingerfield 42
Region IV Quarterfinal
CLASS 2A Division I
Region I Quarterfinal
Post 52, Hawley 42
Region II Quarterfinal
Valley View 14, San Saba 12
Region III Quarterfinal
San Augustine 48, Groveton 28
CLASS 2A Division II
Region I Quarterfinal
Stratford 42, Wink 13
Region II Quarterfinal
Hamlin 43, Wellington 22
Region III Quarterfinal
Mart 53, Muenster 7
Region IV Quarterfinal
Falls City 35, Bremond 28
CLASS 1A Six-Man Division I
Semifinal
Blum 52, Jonesboro 30
CLASS 1A Six-Man Division II
Semifinal
Matador Motley County 56, Blackwell 44
Richland Springs 62, Strawn 14
East Bernard 30, Ganado 10
TAPPS 11-Man Division I
Final
Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, Plano John Paul II 14
TAPPS 11-Man Division II
Final
Cedar Hill Trinity 48, Austin Regents 19
Thursday's scores
CLASS 2A Division I
Region IV Quarterfinal
Refugio 49, Holland 12
TAPPS 6-Man Division I
Final
Houston Emery/Weiner School 31, Dallas Lakehill 20
TAPPS 6-Man Division II
Final
Watauga Harvest 60, New Braunfels Christian 52
TAPPS 6-Man Division III
Final
Fredericksburg Heritage 46, Weatherford Christian 26
———
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
