Thursday's scores

Class 3A Division I

Semifinal

Pottsboro 36, Brock 35

Class 2A Division I

Semifinal

Post 35, Valley View 7

Refugio 29, San Augustine 21

Class 2A Division II

Semifinal

Hamlin 56, Stratford 23

