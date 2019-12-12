Thursday's scores
Class 3A Division I
Semifinal
Pottsboro 36, Brock 35
Class 2A Division I
Semifinal
Post 35, Valley View 7
Refugio 29, San Augustine 21
Class 2A Division II
Semifinal
Hamlin 56, Stratford 23
