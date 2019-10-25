TEMPLE — Anthony Jackson surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in the first half, as the Wildcats celebrated homecoming with a win over the Lions.
Temple (7-1, 6-0) stayed undefeated in District 12-6A, the only team in the league that can make that claim. The Wildcats travel to Midway next week.
Jackson had 126 yards and a touchdown on only five carries by halftime, at which point Temple led, 26-6. He added another TD following a Waco High fumble early in the third quarter.
The Wildcats also got strong fill-in play from sophomore Samari Howard, who was subbing for injured starting QB Vance Willis. Howard ran for three TDs, and also hit tight end Tyson Magana on a 24-yard scoring strike.
For still winless Waco High (0-8, 0-6), Jerome Ratliff had a 12-yard TD run in the opening quarter, and Davion Long had a 1-yard TD dive in the fourth.
