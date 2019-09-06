TEMPLE — Vance Willis made a long trip home for the visitors even longer by slinging four touchdown passes in the Wildcats’ win over the visiting team from Monterrey, Mexico.
Temple (1-1) outscored Autonoma, 25-6, in the second half to open up what had been a tight game for two quarters.
Quentin Johnson showed off his big-play ability, scoring on TD catches of 76, 45 and 31 yards for the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.