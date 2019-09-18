The Connally Cadets and Robinson Rockets each advanced one spot in Texas Football 4A Division II rankings. Connally, which edged China Spring 21-20 last week, went from No. 4 to No. 3, while Robinson climbed from No. 10 to No. 9 after the Rockets beat Troy, 63-35.

La Vega held steady at No. 3 in 4A Division I following its 21-7 victory over Austin LBJ. Likewise, Cameron Yoe stuck at No. 3 in 3A Division I after defeating Gatesville, 68-34; and Clifton remained at No. 9 in 3A Division II having smashed Maypearl, 45-0.

Joining Mart in climbing in 2A Division II were the Bremond Tigers, who moved up from No. 10 to No. 6.

