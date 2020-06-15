Drew Satterwhite

Teague's Drew Satterwhite will continue his baseball career at Wayland Baptist University.

 Contributed photo

Teague senior Drew Satterwhite has signed to play baseball for Wayland Baptist University.

Satterwhite, a multi-sport athlete at Teague, had offers to compete in college track and field, but chose baseball instead. His older brother Zack is a baseball player at Dakota Wesleyan.

Wayland Baptist, located in Plainview, Texas, competes in NAIA in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

